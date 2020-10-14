The ninth annual Uptown Jazz Festival is happening from 3 to 5:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 18.
Hosted by Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson, the free virtual community concert is being broadcast with the theme “The Best of Uptown,” highlighting fan favorites from previous festivals. The event will be live streamed at Facebook.com/rexrichardsonlb.
"Every year, the Uptown Jazz Festival brings us together to enjoy some of the best live performances our city has to offer, and 2020 should be no exception,” Richardson said in a release. “This year, we’re presenting ‘The Best of Uptown,’ celebrating the people, the businesses, the landmarks, and the artists that make our community special. I invite you to join us from the comfort of your home and experience this annual event."
Long Beach favorites in the lineup include Boxcar 7, Tatiana Tate Quartet, DW3, Biscuits and Gravy Live, J Boykin & Positive Vibes and Charlie E. Scott, an Uptown Long Beach native and poet known better by his stage name, Philosophy. Also taking the stage is She Wears Black, a Blues festival favorite led by singer Shy But Flyy.
While the event is online only, organizers encourage people to order takeout from a favorite Uptown restaurant, and show support for the artists by sharing videos and photos on social media with the hashtags #UptownJazzFest2020.
The event also will be available to watch on LBTV Charter Channel 3, LBTV Frontier FiOS Channel 21 and LBTV3.com.
For more information, go to Facebook.com/rexrichardsonlb.
—Stephanie Stutzman