Long Beach's public library system long has been known for a strong summer reading program.
But summer 2020 brings special challenges. With the physical libraries closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, how could a program be successful?
With help from the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, the Library Services Department has come up with an online reading program. Called Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!, the program is split into kids, teens and adult levels, and there is a Spanish section as well.
Once readers are registered, they can log reading progress, share book reviews, participate in virtual programs and activities to collect virtual badges, and earn a chance at winning a grand prize. The program is free. It began Monday, June 13, and runs to July 25.
E-books can be checked out and read over a computer or tablet, and the library's website, LBPL.org, is packed with other resources. And beginning Tuesday, June 23, a new program called LBPL To-Go will allow people to check out and pick up books and other library materials at four of the city's libraries.
To use LBPL To-Go, put items on hold online or by calling Billie Jean King Main Library, 562-570-7500; Michelle Obama Library 562-570-1047; Mark Twain Library 562-570-1046; or Bay Shore Library, 562-570-1039. Library staff will call or email when the item is available, and a date arranged to pick the item up. That pickup is similar to what retail stores are already doing — a contact-less procedure involving a table between patron and staff.
Only those four libraries will be used for checking out materials. But book drops will reopen citywide June 23.
Storytimes and activities will continue to be part of the library summer, but they'll be online as well. The regular schedule includes Craft Tuesdays,The Big Dig: Grown-Up Wednesdays, Teen Thursdays, Storytime Fridays and Science Saturdays. For times, details and special events, go to the events calendar on the library website, LBPL.org.