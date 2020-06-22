As is the case with pretty much everything this year, the status of camps is in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Day and youth camps have been permitted to operate in Long Beach since Friday, June 12, and some area summer camps are preparing to physically open their doors to campers. Others are offering summer camp classes online — and any option will help keep youngsters busy while school's out for the summer.
On June 12, the day they got the green light, Long Beach's four major youth organizations — YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Camp Fire Angeles and Boy Scouts — all announced they would put on their traditional mountain summer camps starting in July. The Grunion's sister paper, the Long Beach Press-Telegram, annually partners with the Long Beach Community Foundation to raise money so needy children can go to these camps.
Here’s how you can help. You may make a secure gift by using a credit card at longbeachcf.org/donate/SKC. Mailed donations can be sent to: Send a Kid to Camp, in care of the Long Beach Community Foundation, 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA, 90802. For more information, call 562-435-9033 or email info@longbeachcf.org.
Online Camps
Students aged 6 to 16 years can sign up for the International City Theatre's virtual conservatory, which explores acting, play writing and storytelling, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 31. Parents can enroll their children for either session, which costs $200. For more information, go to ictlongbeach.org, email jordan@ictlongbeach.org or call 562-495-4595 ext. 100.
Acting Out Theater Company is hosting acting classes over Zoom. Classes are limited to 10 students per class and cost $30 for four hour-long sessions. For a schedule of classes, or to sign up, go to actingouttheater.com/zoom-classes or email lschoons@comcast.net.
MMS Dance, located at 324 Redondo Ave., is offering online dance classes all summer long for children and adults. Classes start at $20 and include hip hop, zumba, ballet, tap and more. For information, or to sign up for a class, go to mmsdance.org/mmsd-online.
Long Beach's Camp Galileo is offering online camp classes that feature cooking, crafting and design for youngsters 5 and older. Class times start as early as 9 a.m. and run through Friday, July 31. For scheduling, or to inquire about prices, go to galileo-camps.com.
Cal State Long Beach has cancelled all in-person camps through the summer, but Camp Nugget online is still open for registration. This free camp is happening at 1 to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday. Campers 5 to 12 years old will participate in fitness, yoga and dance classes to keep bodies moving even while school is out. For more information, or to sign up, email campnugget@csulb.edu.
Learn the art of martial arts online with Power of One Karate's Youth Karate Kids Program. Parents can sign up their youngsters for one free online class and then sign up for the full six-week program after. For information, go to powerofonekarate.com/virtualtraining or call 562-997-2987.
Rancho Los Cerritos is hosting online camp classes that teaches campers about nature, history and more. All classes take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are: Time Travelers Camp from July 13 through 17 (5 to 10 years), Nature Camp: from July 27 through 31 (5 to 10 years) and Unplugged from Aug. 10 through 14 (11 to 13 years). Parents can save on registration if they become a Rancho Los Cerritos monthly member and scholarships are available. Go to rancholoscerritos.org/things-to-do-hub/day-camps-hub, email Alanar@rancholoscerritos.org or call 562-206-2040.
On-Site Camps
Alamitos Bay Yacht Club has been approved to open doors for its summer camp on the water. Youngsters and teens of both members and non-members can sign up to learn about sailing aboard single-handed boats to keep lessons socially distanced. To inquire about classes, email TeamABYC@yahoo.com.
Camp Fire Long Beach is on schedule for Camp Wintaka and Backyard Brunch Day Camp, with some adjustments made to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Camp Wintaka is happening from July 13 through July 18, and will teach second through 10th grade campers camaraderie, outdoor survival skills and teamwork. Backyard Brunch is a day camp for youngsters in kindergarten through seventh grade that features different activities for 10 week-long sessions. Camps start at $645. Go to campfirelb.org for more information, or to sign up.
Summer day camps will be available online and on-site through Long Beach's Park, Recreation and Marine at El Dorado Park West, Silverado Park, Veterans Park and Pan American Park sites. Campers should be 5 to 12 years of age and cost is $115 for one week. For more information, call 562-570-3225.
