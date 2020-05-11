Last Sunday, May 3, Long Beach nonprofit Steel Magnolias was scheduled to host its annual Signature Event, benefiting the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at Millers Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
Steel Magnolias events were no exception to the rule of banning large groups and leaders cancelled the fundraiser, with no current plans to reschedule it.
"Early on, when other events in the area were being cancelled, we knew our event might be too," Hilda Sanchez, treasurer, said. "It's our biggest fundraiser of the year, so cancelling it was a hard decision, but also it needed to be done."
During a normal year, area restaurants would make donations and help sponsor the event with food or cash donations. All the money raised by the end of the evening would be donated to the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, a special needs center that helps children and families deal with developmental issues including autism, cleft lip and palate and birth defects.
"We have been supporting kids with autism who need medical attention, pandemic or no pandemic," Sanchez said. "I don't think that any of us felt like we needed to cancel our fundraisers, and then that's it. We still wanted to do something."
Sanchez said that the Steel Magnolias team brainstormed a fundraiser that they could manage from home. Called "Dine Local & Do Good," the nonprofit has partnered with area restaurants in a different way, this time expanding their support to the business owners who have supported their causes in the past.
“We can't have a regular event where we ask restaurants to donate stuff, so we thought, 'Let’s turn it around,'" Sanchez said. "So now we're supporting two causes, one benefiting local businesses that may be having a hard time right now, and then in another direction, we're still able to help Stramski Children’s Developmental Center."
How it works is that people can purchase raffle tickets for $100 each, with an option to purchase a "bonus" ticket for an extra $25. A total of 400 raffle tickets will be sold, with four winners winning a total of $750 in gift cards, and runners up winning $500 in gift cards.
If one of the winners had purchased a bonus ticket, they will receive an extra $250 in gift cards to gift to either a nonprofit, first-responder or essential worker of their choice.
Gift certificates up for auction are from Michael’s On Naples, EJ’s Pub, Michael’s Pizzeria, The Crooked Duck, Naples Rib Co., Joe Jost’s and The Wine Country.
Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28. The raffle is expected to take place on Monday, June 1.
For more information, or to purchase a raffle ticket, go to thesteelmagnolias.org, or call Treasurer Hilda Sanchez directly at 562-331-8007.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.