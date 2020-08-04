In an effort to address and move past the stigma surrounding cannabis, Long Beach nonprofit C.A.R.E. (Cannabis Awareness Research Economics) is hosting virtual conferences every first Thursday of the month. The next conference is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Guest speakers throughout the day will discuss topics ranging from conscious leadership, networking in the cannabis industry, COVID-19 studies related to cannabis, as well as social justice and cannabis-related crimes in an industry where cannabis is being capitalized on.
The conference is free to attend through Zoom, but registration is required. Go to stateofcannabis.org.