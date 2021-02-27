The City of Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department announced Monday, Feb. 2, that the popular "Nature Detectives" after-school camp program at El Dorado Nature Center will continue in March and April.
Registration for the four-week program, which is available for children 5 to 10 years old, begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. People can register online at longbeach.gov/park and in person at El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St. The cost is $80 per child.
Additionally, enrollment must correspond with the participant’s current grade level. Their birthday must be before Sept. 2, 2015, to participate.
Nature Detectives spring sessions are scheduled as follows:
Kindergarten and first grade (course #45311) is happening on Tuesday, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 13; Second and third grade (course #45312) is happening Wednesday, March 17, 24 and 31 and April 14; Fourth and fifth grade (course #45313) is happening Thursday, March 18, 25 and April 1, 15.
All camp sessions will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with check-in and medical screenings beginning at 2:15 p.m. each day.
For more information, go to longbeach.gov/park or by calling 562-570-3150.