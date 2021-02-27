Nature Center pond

One of the ponds at the El Dorado Nature Center.

 —Gazette photo by Jo Murray

The City of Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department announced Monday, Feb. 2, that the popular "Nature Detectives" after-school camp program at El Dorado Nature Center will continue in March and April.

Registration for the four-week program, which is available for children 5 to 10 years old, begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. People can register online at longbeach.gov/park and in person at El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St. The cost is $80 per child.

Additionally, enrollment must correspond with the participant’s current grade level. Their birthday must be before Sept. 2, 2015, to participate.

Nature Detectives spring sessions are scheduled as follows:

Kindergarten and first grade (course #45311) is happening on Tuesday, March 16, 23 and 30 and April 13; Second and third grade (course #45312) is happening Wednesday, March 17, 24 and 31 and April 14; Fourth and fifth grade (course #45313) is happening Thursday, March 18, 25 and April 1, 15.

All camp sessions will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with check-in and medical screenings beginning at 2:15 p.m. each day.

For more information, go to longbeach.gov/park or by calling 562-570-3150.

