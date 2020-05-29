The date was set and the athletes were training for competition day, but the decision to delay the Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) event seemed inevitable.
"Making the decision to cancel the event was difficult, but there was no way we could move forward with it during this pandemic," Isis Robertson, SOSC social media and public relations administrator, said.
Although the regular event was cancelled, Robertson said that organizers were determined to keep the athletes engaged, so they opted to host a virtual event — called the Weekend of Virtual Inclusion — during the same weekend, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.
"The athletes are frustrated (that they aren't able to participate in the regular event), but they are adjusting to their new normal," she said. "To keep everyone engaged, we worked on programming that they could do from home, because the most important part for us is the engagement."
Robertson said that all athletes are currently participating in a "healthy lifestyle" challenge that helps keeps them on track with maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen while staying at home. Volunteer coaches check in with the athletes weekly to see what their progress looks like and if they could use any additional help meeting their goals.
“Our athletes are at a higher risk for catching a severe illness from COVID-19. We will continue to provide our athletes with free health and wellness programming in a fun, competitive environment as they practice safe social distancing," Bill Shumard, SOSC president and CEO, said. "Even in a time where the future is uncertain, the health and well-being of SOSC athletes is of the upmost importance. The Healthy Lifestyle Challenge stresses the importance of self-care, finding social activities and having fun."
In addition to the health-oriented programming, organizers looked towards Tik Tok, a popular application for young people that features short videos with viral dance moves and clever video editing. Athletes were challenged to learn some of the dances, and then during the virtual event weekend, will have the opportunity to show off their new skills with their peers online.
“The global pandemic has affected over 38,000 athletes who usually would be training and competing during this time," Shumard said. "The Stay at Home orders, while necessary, are having a profound effect on the physical and mental health of Special Olympics athletes. We will continue to unite communities, spread acceptance, and celebrate our athletes through fun, creative ways to keep them engaged and active."
The virtual dance-off is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. People can tune in and donate to the cause on the SOSC website, or participate in the dance challenge themselves by entering at sosc.org/dancechallenge.
Earlier that day, at 10 a.m., people can log in for the virtual Rafer Johnson Breakfast with Champions event on Facebook Live. The goal is to raise $150,000 to provide health and wellness programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Speakers will include event chair Tom Stevens and Shumard. Athlete Joshua Levine and his father, Mark, are scheduled to speak as well.
People can learn more about the Weekend of Virtual Inclusion, or make a donation, at sosc.org/virtualweekend.
Virtual volunteer options also are available for educators interested in helping develop online learning programs that promote health and wellness, or for those interested in coaching. Email mwilkes@sosc.org for more information.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.