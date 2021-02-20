Learning about science and math can be a lot of fun, and it isn’t limited to the classroom.
That’s the message from Makersville, a Long Beach nonprofit that has offered free and low-cost craft and science classes for the last several years. But last year, organizers found themselves wrestling with pandemic protocols and made the decision to temporarily close their location in Shoreline Village.
Online classes were still offered throughout last year, but this week, organizers announced that the physical location — called Makerspace by the Sea — is back open, but with some adjustments to keep the space COVID-19 friendly.
"We are constantly evolving, so creating classes that are socially distant and are mindful of the pandemic is just a part of our evolution," Patricia Tsoiasue, Makersville founder, said.
At Makerspace By The Sea, parents can register their children for both sewing and LEGO classes. In the sewing class, students will learn how to safely use a sewing machine and create face masks, aprons, dolls and more. The cost is $10 per class and all materials are included.
In the LEGO class, students will learn how to construct ferris wheels and other contraptions and Long Beach landmarks while learning engineering basics. The cost is $20 for a minimum of two students.
Tsoiasue said that COVID-19 guidelines will be followed as recommended by the CDC. That means all participants are required to wear masks and keep social distancing.
For folks who want to keep the learning at home, Makersville offers a variety of online courses.
Minecraft Club
This virtual class happens at 2 p.m. every second Sunday of the month. Students will learn how to construct buildings in the computer game Minecraft, as well as learn coding basics. The next class is on March 13.
Students must already have the Minecraft Java Edition on their computers, which is available for download on the Minecraft website.
Lego Play
Lego Play is happening from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays online through Zoom.
This free event involves getting creative on Zoom with lego pieces. While the event is free, folks do need to register beforehand as attendance is limited.
Virtual Tutoring
Tutoring is available for high school, middle school and elementary school students in all core classes, including English, math and science courses, as well as Mandarin Chinese.
Prices vary from $40 to $60 per hour, but lower cost options are available for low-income residents. Go to makersville.net/tutoring.
More events will be added in the upcoming weeks, Tsoiasue said. For more information, or to register for an event, go to makersville.net. For questions, email info@makersville.net.