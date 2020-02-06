A Mardi Gras-style parade and festival has become a tradition along the waterfront between Shoreline Village and the Aquarium of the Pacific.
That party will continue this year, but with a bit of a twist. Shoreline Village General Manager Debra Fixen said that instead of a king and queen for the parade, state Senator Lena Gonzalez will lead the march as grand marshal.
Gonzalez will be followed in the parade by a group of Long Beach suffragettes celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Constitutional Amendment giving women the right to vote. The entire parade will have that theme in mind, Fixen added.
The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, on the path leading from Shoreline Park past the aquarium and along the Rainbow Harbor esplanade to Shoreline Village. Once there, paraders will join the party — music starts at 1 p.m.
The parade and party are free, and entertainment is family oriented. Bands and novelty acts will perform until 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be bead throws, face painting, wandering minstrels, samba dancers and more.
More information, including parking tips, and an online form to register as a parade participant are at shorelinevillage.com/long-beach-mardi-gras-2020/. All of the Shoreline Village restaurants and shops will be open as well.
—Harry Saltzgaver