Doug Billings and Billings Hardware have launched a children's art contest to decorate the store's windows.
This is the second such contest. The first was started last month by Fern Solomon of Fern's Garden.
Billings is offering art supplies as prizes for his judged contest.The judge is a professional artist, and the works will be judged in age groups, according to organizer Claudine Gargaro.
Entries should be jpegs or pdfs, and emailed to claudinegargaro@yahoo.com. the entries must include the artist's name, age and school they attend.
Entries will be accepted until April 30. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/212319373366431/.