It's an evening to give back and enjoy bites of good food.
Co-sponsored by Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo, the second annual Giving Gala is back at Long Beach Exchange (LBX) next week, and it's an opportunity to discover a new eatery or two as well as support a local nonprofit.
"This event promises to be an unforgettable one as guests come together to support a variety of local nonprofit organizations while enjoying local cuisine, live music, silent auction and opportunity drawings, community networking, and tastings of premium craft beer," Becca Stonebraker, event representative, said.
The cost to attend is $35, which counts as not just a ticket to the event, but half of the ticket cost will be donated to a nonprofit of the purchaser's choice. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, and people can select the nonprofit they choose to support at checkout.
The nonprofits benefitting from the event are Ability First, Long Beach Center, Patrick Henry Foundation, Newcomb Academy Foundation, Rock For Vets, The Cat Cove Pet Rescue, Start in LB, Long Beach Youth Chorus, Cubberley School Foundation/LBC Hero Squad, McBride High School Engineering Booster Club, New Hope Grief Support Community, The Ranchos Neighborhood Org (RNO), Partners of Parks, PLAY Long Beach, Friends of Heartwell Park, Marshall Academy of the Arts D.O.G.S., Millikan Music Boosters/Orch-a-band, Junior League of Long Beach and Keller Middle School Dual Immersion PTA.
"The Giving Gala is a good opportunity to not only raise money for New Hope, but also to let people know that we're here," Chris Cano, program manager at New Hope Grief Support Community, said. "And you get to have a few drinks and eat good food to, so it's an all around good time."
New Hope offers bereavement support for adults, as well as for children and teens, with curated programs and events, including seminars, family camps and school-based support groups, which are free for the students. Information about New Hope can be found at newhopegrief.org.
The second annual Long Beach Exchange Giving Gala is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at LBX's The Hangar, 4150 McGowen St.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com by searching for "Giving Gala 2020." All ticket sales include wine and beer tastings, small bites from LBX restaurants and raffle tickets.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.