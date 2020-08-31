Community organizer Justin Rudd's annual photography contest, Say Cheese Long Beach, starts Tuesday, Sept. 1 and runs through Monday, Sept. 7. This is the 13th contest.
There are $1,000 in prizes on the line ($50 to the top 20 photos), and anyone, pro or amateur, can enter. Pictures taken by drones or with cell phone cameras are eligible too.
There is no charge to enter the contest, and up to 10 photographs can be entered. The rules are few — primarily, the pictures have to be taken in Long Beach within the Sept. 1-7 time period. It is a family contest — no provocative or violent pictures allowed.
Pictures of prominent people require a release, and photographers younger than 18 need parents' permission to enter. Entry constitutes permission to post and exhibit.
A full list of rules and technical requirements are at JustinRudd.com/saycheese. That is where pictures are uploaded as well.
Winners will be announced and an online gallery posted in late September.