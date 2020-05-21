This year, all running events in the city have been cancelled, including the Grand Prix Race the Course 5K, Storm the Beach and St. Anthony High School's Saint's Run fundraiser.
With a lack of physical and social events available due to the pandemic, an inaugural running event is hoping to engage runners and bikers while they maintain social distancing by participating on their own route.
Called the Summer Nights Race Series, the inaugural event creates a space for seasoned and beginner athletes to safely compete with others while following Safer at Home guidelines for COVID-19.
Participants can choose to run a 5K or 10K or bike ride 10 or 15 miles. All race times will be recorded through the tracking apps Strava or MapMyRun and prizes will be awarded after all times have been submitted.
Before the race, participants will have access to a shared social media group, where people can discuss training, share tips and meet other athletes.
The first run is happening on Memorial Day, May 25. Another race is happening on June 21 and again on July 4. The races are $30 each. To participate in all three events the cost is discounted at $75.
Participants will receive a race bib, custom neck gaiter, finisher's medal, Wahoo's gift certificate and other gifts in the mail prior to race day.
For more information, or to register for an event, go to runsummernights.com.
—Stephanie Stutzman