Community Action Team's (CAT) founder, Justin Rudd, celebrated another trip around the sun on June 6. Instead of asking for birthday gifts, he's using his nonprofit platform to ask friends, family and the people of Long Beach to consider a donation benefiting Christian Outreach in Action (COA).
"Personally I have everything that I could need for myself, so I don’t need birthday gifts," Rudd said. "I’m just asking people to do this (make a donation) instead, especially while the need is there."
COA cares for homeless men, women and youth by providing daily free meals, clothing and sanitary items, as well as legal help and a mobile clinic. But the nonprofit's reach depends on outside support, and since the pandemic started, some items have been in greater demand.
"This is something we do every year around my birthday and this year the need is greater largely because of the pandemic," he said.
Items needed are clothing of all sizes for adults and children, shoes, diapers (sizes 4,5 and 6 are needed most), non-perishable food items and women's hygiene products.
In previous years, Rudd has hosted the drive at Bayshore Church, where he and volunteers would organize the donations and later drop them off at COA, he said. This year, he's asking people to make donations to the COA directly to the site downtown.
People can drop off items to the COA by placing them in a chute near the entrance at 515 E. Third St. The chute will be available for drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 6 to 9 a.m. on Sundays.
For more information, or to make a monetary donation online, go to coalongbeach.org.
Rudd's nonprofit, Community Action Team, also is in need of donations.
Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit has seen a dramatic drop in donations because events that would usually bring attention to causes had to be cancelled or postponed. Annual fundraisers like Operation Easter Basket, where Easter baskets are filled with candy, hygiene items and more and then passed out to area youth, had a significantly smaller budget to work with, and Rudd said that CAT had to dip into its savings in order to put together all of the baskets on time.
The slow year for CAT started on Thanksgiving when the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, the Long Beach Turkey Trot, was rained on, impacting the number of participants on race day.
"We usually bring in four or five times the amount of money we raised this past fall at the Trot. Then, our annual contests for dogs around Valentine's weekend also got rained on," Rudd said in a Facebook post. "Then, we ordered $36,000 in products for Operation Easter Basket, and only raised about $19,000 since COVID cancelled our in-person making and fundraising for the basket making."
But Rudd said that he's staying positive, and is ready to hit the ground running as soon as he's able to host events again.
"The need is still there to help others, so I'll keep working with what I have, and hopefully we'll get back on track soon," he added.
For more information, or to make a donation to the Community Action Team, go to to justinrudd.com.
