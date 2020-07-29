Every Friday through the remainder of the summer, 2ND&PCH is featuring a free drive-in movie showing at the top deck of the Whole Foods Market parking garage.
The next show is "The Little Rascals" at 7:56 p.m. on Friday, July 31. The event is first come, first served, and folks can start lining up as early 6 p.m.
Before the movie starts, people can order food from 2ND&PCH restaurants, and then enjoy a meal with the movie. Masks and social distancing is required when outside of vehicles.
The calendar is updated every week. For more information, go to 2ndandpch.com/events.