Long Beach's historic site, Rancho Los Cerritos, announced that the garden spaces will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 10, but reservations are required to access the premises.
"Rancho Los Cerritos has always been a place of comfort for our family," Jean Bixby Smith and Barbara Bixby Blackwell, board members, said in a release. "During this time of uncertainty, special places like the Rancho gardens are needed now more than ever. We are delighted to welcome you to consider our gardens as a place of respite for your family just as it was for ours."
The rancho is at 4600 Virginia Road, in the Virginia Country Club area of north Long Beach. Reservations are available Wednesday through Friday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-up visitors will be allowed to enter if slots are free.
Tickets will be emailed to each guest, with instructions to wear a face mask when visiting, maintain a proper social distance from other guests the new visitor code of conduct. The release also said that extra cleaning procedures are in place and extra sanitizing stations have been installed.
Go to rancholoscerritos.org/reserve to secure a time slot.