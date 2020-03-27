Life is on hold for much of the city.
Businesses are temporarily shut down, bars have boarded up their windows and some parks have closed to the public to help minimize the number of people who occupy a space at any given time.
Every industry is feeling some weight of uncertainty, and Long Beach's landmarks aren't excluded, including historic Rancho Los Alamitos.
"Everything is changing so quickly and we are doing what we can to keep up with those changes," Donna Skinner, Rancho Los Alamitos spokeswoman, said. "But it's still very hard not knowing what things are going to look like in a few weeks."
As of Monday, March 23, Long Beach had 21 reported Coronavirus cases and one death. In an effort to minimize a viral spread, the city has shut down all non-essential operations, including Rancho Los Alamitos, which is a popular gathering area for garden visits and tours.
The Rancho's closure means that planned events in the upcoming weeks have been cancelled, with no plans to reschedule at this time, Skinner said.
In May, a Mother's Day workshop, tour of the Florence Bixby Gardens and the annual Cottonwood Award Luncheon — one of two fundraisers a year that benefit operations at the Rancho — are next on the cancellation block if coronavirus concerns don't subside.
"We have two big fundraisers a year," Skinner said. "The first, the Cottonwood Awards, is in May and we don't know if we’re going to be able to go through with it now."
Although there's plenty of uncertainty, there's still a lot of work to do, she added. Maintenance workers and gardeners are still on the clock to help maintain the grounds, and a small staff works at least part of the week to handle administrative tasks.
There also are plans to bring the historic Rancho to life outside of the grounds. New education manager Katie Lowe has been working on lesson plans to teach different age groups about the historic site, with topics including farming, oil, water and the site's first human inhabitant, the Puvungna natives.
"We have tours all the time, it's a wonderful place for learning about this part of history," Skinner said. "But if we can't bring students here, we still hope that we can incorporate the Rancho in their (the students) Long Beach learning."
Skinner said she hopes the online learning content will be available as early as this week. It will be free for anyone to access, which means parents and teachers can incorporate the Rancho lessons with the rest of their homeschooling work.
In the meantime, the Rancho Los Alamitos team will continue to maintain the property until the situation changes for the better and they can reopen to the public.
“Our donation box still works and the Rancho staff is anxious to get back to work and get back to normal," she said. "But for now, we're hoping for the best."
For continuous updates on the status of Rancho Los Alamitos, or to make a donation, go to rancholosalamitos.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.