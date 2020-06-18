Rancho Los Alamitos, the historic site on the hill above Cal State Long Beach, reopens to the public this Saturday, June 20.
Along with parks and public places throughout California, the rancho closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the last few weeks, parks, beaches and businesses have slowly reopened, operating under new safety protocols.
Rancho Los Alamitos will reopen some of the paths through the renowned gardens, and the barnyard area — populated by goats, chickens and horses — will be available to the public as well. The historic ranch house and other flower gardens remain off limits for now.
Admission and parking are free, but it does take a reservation now to gain entry. Reservations are available at the website, www.rancholosalamitos.org, or by email at info@rancholosalamitos.org.
Safety rules include everyone older than 2 wearing a mask or facial cover at all times, and following social distancing standards. There are several hand sanitizer stations, and staff and volunteers frequently clean places where people might touch something. Petting animals is not allowed.
Rancho Los Alamitos is at 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road in Long Beach. Entry to the rancho is through the Bixby Hill residential guard gate at the intersection of Palo Verde Avenue and East Anaheim Road.
The rancho is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information about the historic site, safety rules and to make. reservations, go to www.rancholosalamitos.org. The phone number is 562-431-3541.
—Harry Saltzgaver