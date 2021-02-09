Next Wednesday, Feb. 17, the national historic site Rancho Los Alamitos will reopen its outdoor areas, including gardens and the barn area.
Like other city-owned facilities, the Rancho had closed the site in November, when a surge in the coronavirus pandemic prompted government shutdown orders. Those restrictions were lifted late last month.
Admission is free to the rancho at 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road, but reservations are required. Social distancing and face masks also are required.
To make reservations, call 562-431-3541 or go to rancholosalamitos.org.
Hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. To get to the rancho, enter at the Bixby Hill security gate at Anaheim Road and Palo Verde Avenue.
The Rancho Los Alamitos gift shop also is open by reservation only when the rancho is open. It also has gone online at rancholosalamitos.org. For more information or to make a reservation to shop, email shop@rancholosalamitos.org or call 562-431-3541.