For the last several years, the Port of Long Beach has sponsored the Movies in the Park summer series for the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.
Coronavirus caused cancelation of that series this summer, as well as the popular Movies on the Beach series. But the port has stepped up, sponsoring and producing Twilight Cinema at the Granada Beach and Convention Center parking lots.
The first two movies, on Aug. 6 and 11 at the Granada Beach lot, "sold out." While the movies are free, reservations are required. A limited number of parking spots are designated for each event.
Registration opens about a week before the movie is scheduled to be shown Reservations are being accepted now for the Thursday, Aug. 13, showing of "Maleficent" at Granada Beach. Go to Gazettes.com/go/port.
Reservation is per vehicle, and the parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Food trucks (cashless; cards only) and restroom facilities will be available. People also can bring food and beverages, but no alcohol is allowed.
Other rules include wearing face coverings whenever away from vehicles, leaving vehicles only to purchase food or use the restroom and following social distancing in lines.
People are asked to not drive oversized vans, RVs or trailers. Opening the tailgate of SUVs to watch the movie is allowed.
Here is the schedule:
Tuesday, Aug. 18, GB — "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
Friday, Aug. 21, CC — "Toy Story 4"
Tuesday, Aug. 25, GB — "Sonic the Hedgehog"
Friday, Aug. 28, CC — "Frozen II"
Sunday, Sept. 6, CC — "Onward"