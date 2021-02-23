The Port of Long Beach is inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for the Community Sponsorship Program, beginning Monday, March 1, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
The program funds community events and activities that help inform residents about the port. Applications will be judged on how the proposed events can help the port inform the community of its critical role as an economic engine and job creator, the release said.
All virtual programs are eligible for funding and must follow the same guidelines as traditional live events. Last September, the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners approved 89 community sponsorships totaling $396,450.
Recipients are expected to be announced in June. For more information, or to apply, go to polb.com/sponsorship.