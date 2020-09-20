Picture This Gallery (4130 Norse Way) may be closed to the public, but folks can still view one the gallery's most popular exhibits online, featuring the many faces of Frida Kahlo.
The paintings are by various artists in various styles, celebrating Kahlo and her Mexican heritage.
To view the exhibit, go to picturethisgallery.weebly.com. To request to see the exhibit in person, call 562-233-3726.
The gallery also is hosting a Frida Kahlo lookalike contest. People can email a photo of their Frida Kahlo cosplay to picturethisgallery@gmail.com before the deadline, Oct. 17. Go to facebook.com/events/668580904040813 for more information.