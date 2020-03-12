St. Patrick's Day is next Tuesday and here is list of some activities to help celebrate, with the action starting this weekend. It's always a good idea to double check the details of any event you're planning on attending
The First Annual Almost St. Patrick's Day Celebration is set for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, on Atlantic Avenue in Bixby Knolls. Tickets are $25 ($10 for children) and are available at eventbrite.com. There will drink and food specials and the Bixby Beer Trolley will be running for those who need to rest their legs.
The St. "Practice" Day Big Red Bus pub tour starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Dogz, 5300 E. Second St. They'll stop at three Irish pubs with no lines and no cover. BYOB on the bus. Tickets are $29. Go to www.bigredbus.com.
Plans for The St. Patrick's Day Party on the Street, staged by Shannon's Corner scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Pine Avenue and Broadway have changed. The street portion is cancelled, but party goers will be welcome inside in the At The Top Venue at 201 Pine Ave. There's no admission charge.
Celebrate Shamrock 'n' Roll in two locations on the Queen Mary starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Scheduled performers include Yachtly Crew, Hoist the Colors, The Untouchables and Dirty Town. Tickets for the 21+ event start at $30 for general admission. To purchase tickets, go to www.queenmary.com. The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway.
"U2 America" will be headlining the St. Paddy's Day Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the The Gaslamp 6251 E. PCH. Early purchase tickets are $15 and table reservations may be made at 562-596-4718. Go to www.thegaslamprestaurant.com.
The St. Patrick's Day Paint and Sip starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at George's Greek Cafe, 135 Pine Ave. A painting expert walkthose attending through creation of a painting inspired by St. Patrick's Day. Go to eventbrite.com
The rest of the activities happen on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17.
The Auld Dubliner opens at 11 a.m., and they'll have a full menu all day, "the perfect pint o' Guinness," Irish dancers and bagpipes. The Auld Dubliner is at 71 S. Pine Ave. in the Pike. Call 562-437-8300 or go to www.aulddubliner.com.
Brother Pines will provide a mixture of Irish and Bluegrass during an early dinner show from 3 to 6 p.m. at DiPiazza, 5205 PCH. Go to www.dipiazzas.com
Leave the driving to someone else on the Big Red Bus Pub Crawl, which rolls off at noon from Dogz. They'll make stops at three Irish pubs with no lines and no cover. There will be a taco buffet and St. Patty's Day swag for everybody. Tickets are $32. Go to to www.bigredbus.com and click on public events.
EJ's Pub at 4306 Atlantic Ave., opens early at 11 a.m. with green beer, Irish Egg Rolls, Irish Beef Stew and they've heard of Guinness there, too. Go to www.ejspubbk.com.
Fuego at Hotel Maya opens at 11 a.m. Specials include Corned Beef and Cabbage Tacos for $5, Guinness for $5 and Jameson shots for $9. Fuego at Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Dr. Call 562-481-3910 or go to Facebook.
Vagrant Nation will provide the music at Gallagher's, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 2751 E. Broadway.
It's "Sad Paddy's Day" with Emo After Dark from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Gaslamp, 6252 E. PCH. Tickets are $5 at the door before 9 p.m. and $10 after. Go to www.thegaslamprestaurant.com.
Hennessy's Tavern, 143 Main St. in Seal Beach, has traditional Irish dishes and while you're there you can pick up a St. Patrick's Day 2020 T-shirt for $18. Visit www.hennesseystavern.com
Have a beer while celebrating between 6 and 9 p.m. at the LB Tap House and $1 will be donated to Sparky and the Gang Dog Rescue, which helps find homes for dogs. A $5 donation is suggested and there will be gift basket raffles as well. Corday will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. LB Tap Room is at 5110 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore.
Malainey's Grill, which calls itself "One Hell of an Irish Grill," lives up to its reputation with dishes like Irish Nachos, Corned Beef and Cabbage and the Irish Cupcake, which is meatloaf topped with a tomato-honey glaze. They'll open at 11:30 a.m. at 168 N. Marina Dr. in Alamitos Bay Landing. Go to www.malaineysgrill.com.
O'Malley's, 140 Main St. in Seal Beach, will have breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., with a full menu all day. There's an afternoon music session and then the Lads come in starting 8 p.m. to close things out. Call 562-430-00631 or go to www.omalleyssealbeach.com.
Quinn's, 200 Nieto Ave., just off Second in Belmont Shore, will open at 10 a.m. They'll have Corned Beef and Cabbage Sliders, tacos, green beer and Guinness! Visit www.quinnslongbeach.com.
Rock City Rhythm will provide live music from 4 to 11 p.m. at Shenanagan's, 423 Shoreline Village. They open at 9 a.m.