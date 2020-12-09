I saw a Christmas T-shirt that proclaimed, "I can get you on the naughty list."
Oh no! Do you mean to say that even Santa is involved in an influence-peddling scheme now? (see photo).
• And, as for another snapshot, will it prompt calls for a recount in the naughty vs. nice contest? (see photo). Maybe I'm getting a bit paranoid.
• One thing you can be sure of — Christmas trees will arrive here this month — some time this month (see photo).
• Meanwhile, people are in such a hurry on the nearly deserted streets, the Press-Telegram reported. Local drivers should ponder one heavenly suggestion (see photo).
• Then there are those on foot. A nexdoor.com reader saw a guy walk into a local convenience store and "put bologna and wine down his pants. " Another reader comforted hm by pointing out that "bologna and cheap wine will probably kill him."
• Live and learn: I walked into a new (for me) bagel shop and asked what varieties they had.
"Everything," a server said.
"I'll take a sesame then," I said.
"Oh, we're out of sesame," the server said.
"I thought you said everything," I protested.
"I did," he said. "Everything is a flavor."
And finally the beautiful weather these last few days reminds me why I moved to Southern California. Wait a minute, I was born here. Wasn't
I? Who am I? I'll let you now what I find out.
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.