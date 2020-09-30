For those of you who want to ensure a favorable year-end review, consider the approach at computergear.com. What you do is explain to the boss: "I may look lazy, but on a molecular level I'm quite busy (see photo)."
• A while back, I mentioned that my seniors exercise class taught the Yoga position "Lion pose," which helps tone the muscles in the jaw, mouth and eyes. Participants open their mouths, stick out their tongues and roar like the king of the jungle (see photo).
One student quipped: "Can you use the lion pose on another driver?" (Best not, he was advised.)
• Alas, as with many things, the pandemic has brought about change. Though the class is outdoors, and students are at least six feet apart, officials are nervous about what might be expelled from the participants' mouths. So the "Lion pose" has been eliminated. (Anyway, there's always the traditional one-finger salute.)
• Sudden thought: I hope no one is singing the accompanying tune when Christmas rolls around (see photo).
• I read that phone scams are on the increase with the holidays approaching. My favorite response came from a woman who was told that her grandson was behind bars in Mexico and would have to pay to get out. Having no grandson, she told the scammer: "Would you give my grandson a message: Tell him that the margaritas are delicious."
• Mystery of the Week: A nextdoor.com reader wrote: "Did anyone hear a group of people chanting around 1 a.m. near Treasure Island?"
"What kind of chanting?" a second reader responded: "Yoga oms, Buddhist chants or creepy gibberish?"
"This is the (ancient) Napoleonic order," a third reader explained. "They hit Naples every year when autumn (Fall equinox) begins," as it did the other day.
Just another club that never asked me to join.
• On nextdoor, I also noticed a query from a resident who wanted to get rid of his beehives. "I don't have the property (anymore)," he said. Always helpful, another reader responded: "I would love to be a beekeeper, but my German shepherd eats bees."
• And that's the buzz in Only in LB.
