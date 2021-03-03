Easy, big guy: Nextdoor.com reader Bernard Serrano reports he was fishing on Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier the other morning when he saw "a paddle boarder heading toward some whales.
"I yelled to the guy and he finally saw (one) and froze," wrote Serrano, who taped and posted the experience. "The whale passed across him and swam close to the pier and leaped sideways and made a big splash."
Ah, the great outdoors — Makes me think of Santa Catalina Island. I recently found a drink coaster that celebrated the era in the 1940s and 1950s when the Chicago Cubs baseball team held spring training there (see photo). It's not true by the way that the Cubs shut down their island base because they had passport problems (see photo).
• That was an April Fool's Day joke of Reef Seeker, a scuba publication. As was the insignia of the fictional San Pedro-Catalina Railroad (see photo). (Hey, it's almost April Fool's Day.)
• Back on land: A reader told nextdoor.com that she found a dead possum in her backyard. "Is there someone I can call to have it removed?" she asked.
Yes, but you should be careful. I had a similar experience a couple of years ago. When I phoned the city a staffer asked, "Are you sure it's dead?" I had forgotten some of the tricks that those critters are famous for. I went back and checked and the little devil was gone.
• Idle thought: When I receive an email with the phrase "donotreply" in the subject area, I don't have to be told twice.
• Reader Tom Leventhal saw an ad on Facebook for a local cemetery that offered "natural burials." What are "unnatural" burials, I wonder?
Puts me in mind of zombies.
Or maybe possums.
• Looking through my vault of typos I came across a misspelled phrase ("Spring brake") that, alas, seemed to sum up our current situation.
Yes, let's put a "Brake" on Spring activities that might contribute to the spread of the viruses (see photo).
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.