• It's been sort of a tough year for local daredevil fans. First, the Grand Prix was canceled and, second, the Traffic Circle has been slowed because of a new slew of signs, squiggly arrows and barriers.
The Traffic Circle brings together Pacific Coast Highway, Lakewood Boulevard and Los Coyotes Diagonal, frequently to the sound of honking horns, The new setup is intended to make the area safer. "Anybody want to bet on it (being safer,) since we don't have sports to bet on?" one next-door.com reader asked.
I took a trip on the Circle a couple of days ago and it seemed calmer. Then again as you may have noticed there's been a lot of mild traffic the last few weeks.
• The Circle is not unknown to the art world, incidentally. A few years ago the junction was honored — sort of — by an L.A museum (see photo).
• Speaking of prestige, the Circle, which dates back to the Depression, is also the subject of an urban folk tale, the belief that its builder is buried there, killed in a crash on the premises. We're still waiting for proof.
• One internet game these days is finding songs that seem to describe our situation, such as Chuck Berry's "No Particular Place to Go."
Then there are slightly altered versions such as "Baby It's Co-Vid Outside," and "I Want to Wash Your Hands."
Hopefully it won't be too long before we're all giving renditions Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."
• Things to think about on a not-so-exciting day: The first time I wore a mask, I walked into an oft-used restaurant and immediately one waitress said, "Hi Steve."
No big thing, but I wondered how she could know it was me when my face was hidden. I asked some friends and they offered several possible explanations: "your wrinkled clothes," "your shambling walk."
Never mind! I don't want to know that badly.
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and at @sharvey.com.