Riding the Metro A (Blue) Line, I've seen performances by everyone from vendors, singers, politicians and poets to one woman who would not give up a second seat because she needed it for her blonde wig.
But the other day I had a first: I attended an onboard shell game.
You know, the street-corner scam where the operator bets you can't figure out which of three shells he has hidden a red ball underneath.
The well-dressed narrator drew a good crowd in his Metro car as the $20 bills flew back and forth. At one point he told a juvenile who wanted to bet: "You ain't old enough.You got to have a mustache to play." To an enthusiastic, but losing player, he said: "If I lose a dollar I don't holler."
Was it a dishonest game? I can't say. All I know is that the operator quietly slipped out of the door several minutes later.
As did the enthusiastic passenger.
• Some dogs you didn't see at the Westminster Kennel Show, culled from classified ads I've collected or received from readers (see photos).
• This select group includes a "pecanese" (a nutty pooch?), a "Datsun" hound (must have a lot of get up and go), a "damnation" (devilish creature, no doubt), and some "cocktails" not to be confused with cockatiels.
• Some nextdoor.com readers were shaken by reports that two peacocks were loitering in Belmont Shore. What's next, one reader groused, an invasion of coyotes?
The fear of residents is that the peacock population might grow out control. And there is the fact that birds can not read — yet alone obey — all the no-pooping signs in Long Beach. (The birds are said to enjoy doing their business on car roofs.)
But what these worriers don't seem to know — possibly they just moved here — is that the two colorful visitors have been around for more than a year and don't seem to be starting families.
• In other species: Still haven't tracked down two cats who were getting into midnight screaming matches on a driveway.
And the Ask Amy column carried a complaint from a resident who said there were two squirrels who spend most of their time "on a small tree outside of a window in our yard, and flower beds are constantly littered with store-bought peanuts. It is disgusting."
Peanuts. Hmmm. I might have to inspect. Wonder if they are salted or unsalted.
