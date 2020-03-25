Odd isn't it — just a few weeks ago I wrote about some pranksters who had t.p.'d (toilet-papered) a front lawn in Los Alamitos Heights (see photo). Who knew that toilet paper would soon become such a valuable commodity?
Sudden thought: I wonder if any residents have since thought of holding a t.p. party — inviting local kids to leave behind as much paper as they want?
Not sure anyone would want the disconnected toilet that came with the t.p., though.
• News, maybe: "The wind blew my toupee away!" cried a nextdoor.com contributor. "He goes by the name of Ralph." (see photo).
Okay, like you, perhaps, I have a few doubts about the report. But we all need a laugh, right?
And, beside, even if Ralph's disappearance is a tall tale, it's interesting how many reactions it prompted.
• "Maybe you look better," suggested one reader.
• "Who would even touch some random toupee in the street?" said another.
• "Is it a toupee or a caterpillar?" asked a cruel reader.
• "If the wind had really blown it off, it wouldn't go flying into the air, it would just land on the floor," insisted a different reader. (Sounds like he has had some experience in this area.)
• And there was this heart-felt offering: "I can lend you a rainbow-colored Elvis wig."
• My prize for the best story in this category went to a woman who recalled when "I had a new relationship many years ago and I woke to find my miniature Doxie (dog) growling and shaking his head.
"Seems my guy wore a toupee and the dog pulled it off in the night. It was pretty tattered. I tried to fix it and get it back on his head while he slept.
"Needless to say, the relationship didn't last..."
• When the city started its anti-noise campaign in the Naples area, I don't think it knew how far ahead of itself it was (see photo).
Well, time to take Ralph (the toupee) for a walk.
