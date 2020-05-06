It seems as though there's a T-shirt for every occasion. But I just heard of a new one on me — a shirt celebrating Mother's Day 2020, with illustrations of toilet paper rolls (see photo). (Remember, revenge-seeking wives, Father's Day is just around the corner.)
• Speaking of TP, a few months before the coronavirus struck, Charmin' unveiled a giant toilet-paper rack called Charmin' Forever. Charmin' swears it can hold enough paper for a month's roll of 9 to 12 inches in diameter. Each roll holds 856 sheets. There. By reading this column, you have just become one of the world's leading authorities on toilet paper.
• I found out about Forever because my wife gave me the thing for my birthday as a joke gift (see photo).
After viewing Charmin' Forever, one reader asked a business website: "Is it just me or would this be kind of embarrassing to have in your house?" Not at all. It's just a coincidence that the Harveys haven't had a dinner party is the last 912 days.
• In happier times I would have pointed out to mischievous school kids that with Charmin' Forever they could TP not just a front lawn but an entire block!
And I might have mentioned how weird it was to have TP and T-shirt in the same item. I hope I got who wears what straight.
• Elsewhere, reader Marilyn Stein found a warning against wearing fruits as masks (see photo). Ridiculous. Now lettuce I could understand...
• And, finally, another reader spotted a resident who was heavily in favor of social distancing.(see photo).
• I was sad to see that L'Opera, like a lot of restaurants, is doing take-out business only. Which means you can't sit inside. And L'Opera is the only eatery I know of that offered taped Italian lessons in the restrooms.
