Whatever our differences, we can all agree that the end of the pandemic would be a good thing.
• "Tired of Being Part of a Major Historical Event." someone's one sign said (see photo).
• Turning to food for comfort didn't seem like the answer, either. "I could give up chocolate," an online sign said, "but I'm not a quitter." (see photo).
• The big news was the request for residents to forego Halloween this year to prevent the spread of the pandemic, meaning no trick-or-treating, and no haunted houses or costumed parties (guess I'll put away my baseball cap; the only time I've gone to parties was as Tommy Lasorda).
• Weirdly enough, my friend Bob Cuomo found a restaurant booboo that seemed most suitable for Halloween. Its posted warning said that its "restroom is for eating customers only!!!!" (see photo). Something ominous about those exclamation marks.
Of course, how well the ban will be enforced is another question.
• A nextdoor.com follower surveyed readers about whether the postponement of Halloween "makes (them) more or less inclined" to decorate. "Definitely more," threatened one respondent, who was not alone.
Some readers were willing to compromise. One talked of buying "one of those airguns that they use to shoot shirts out of sporting events and shoot it in the air and make it rain Snickers."
• Another wrote that if a would-be-treater "showed up at my gate (not door!) and had a fishing/butterfly net, I might throw them a leftover piece of candy from last year."
• I was reminded of my daughter Sarah's Halloween fun when she was about 4.
She would ring a doorbell, and ask the resident if he or she had a pet. If so, Sarah would ask, "Can I pet it?" Residents seemed surprised when Sarah was ready to move on to the next house and wagging tail rather than wait for sweets.
She liked dogs and cats better. Still does.
