My neighbor, Tamara Van Nuck, says her astrological forecast was brief today:
"Stay home," it said.
• What else? See something at a movie theater? Hah. The situation was nicely summed up by a marquee sent along by old friend Bob Cuomo (see photo).
• In case they were "bored crazy," nextdoor.com readers were asked to reveal some of their latest projects:
• Trim my nose hairs.
• Color-code my clothing in my closet.
• Nap as often as my cat.
• Kill a fly.
•Call up an old girl friend ("she probably takes her medications now").
• Find something so old in the fridge that that you can't tell if it's "chicken or cake."
• And, one I'd have to be really bored to take up: "Clean the pig stye."
• But at least, as one reader said, "I'm so bored I don't mind driving around for hours trying to find a damn parking space."
• So, no, everyone wasn't down. Okay, owners Zac and Renee Henderson did serve "depression casserole" at their popular Ma 'n Pa grocery store (see photo), but it had nothing to do with today's economic climate. It came from the 1930s recipe book of the former owners. The Hendersons thought it would be interesting to try. And customers seemed to be snapping it up.
• Also you could see (but not hear) the "silent serenade" of Millikan High (see photo). For a donation, you could have a display of 32 facsimile instruments (all sanitized) displayed for two days on your front lawn. "We want to build spirit" said Drake York, the school's director of Choral and Vocal Music.
• And, finally, If you were having trouble getting out of bed: Nine-year-old Race Anderson offered a sort of breakfast tip. His dad, Bob, makes coffee every morning. "Coffee," said Race, ''smells so good, tastes so bad.'' Thanks, Race.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9. He has been assigned to clean out the garage.