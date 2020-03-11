Ultra-spicy is the in-vogue flavor in local restaurants these days. If you're feeling brave, you can try the Death Taco at Genkiyaki of Lakewood, which asks customers to sign a waiver before digging into the hottest variety.
Genkiyaki also offers the Zombie Burrito with "Ghost Sauce," said to be the hottest around.
And then there's Long Beach's Cluck & Blaze, whose menu dares customers to try dishes with such comments as "You Can Do Better," Feel It Twice," "Call Mom" and "RIP: Call the Morgue" (see photo).
Guess that's what folks mean when they say something is food "to die for."
• That time of the year: My old colleague, Bob Cuomo, alerted me to a photo celebrating — perhaps over-celebrating — the approach of spring (see photo).
• We were involved in a mid-air collision the other day — a different sort. Something crashed into our front door. I thought it might be our postal carrier Eric, who likes to announce the arrival of the mail forcefully, but it was a peregrine falcon that had lost its bearing.
What's interesting was that, like a skillful carrier in football, it did not drop anything, even the dead mouse it was carrying in its mouth.
• Attention Peacock Bashers. For those of you who complain about the handful of peacocks in Belmont Shore, consider that a survey of a few years ago in Rancho Palos Verdes found 52 males, 82 females, and, perhaps most significantly, 18 juveniles.
• More acclaim for your columnist: One of those robot alumni websites sent me a mailing that said: "Unforgettable, that's what you are. You've been remembered by one person in the last year."
Wow. One out of a graduating class of 1,300 (see photo).
• Thought for the Day: It's great to be young, nextdoor.com points out, but today's young folks will never know the thrill of finding loose change in a pay phone coin slot.