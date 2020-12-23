Be grateful you live in Southern California. Consider the creatures swarming along one highway in New York (see photo).
• Taking a shot: All the talk about inoculations put me in mind of 1967, when I was a National Guardsman in Long Beach and was called up for basic training in Fort Dix., N.J.
One morning, my company was ordered to line up single file to receive our shots.
I tried to act cool but I was nervous. When my turn came I looked straight ahead and waited for that needle. But I realized the line seemed to have stopped.
Finally, I looked over at my sergeant, who growled, "Well, are you going to unfold your arms or are we going to stand here all day?"
I unfolded.
• Really trimmed: Here's a tree for those of you who are running late and don't have much time for decorating (see photo).
• It's been a while since Mattel presented Barbie as nothing more than a silly female who said: "Math class is tough."
Now the dolls are saluted for more serious pursuits. This brings us to Mattel's "Inspiring Women" line of dolls, which includes Billie Jean King (see photo), the championship tennis player and civil rights advocate.
KIng is, of course, a Long Beach native who attended Poly High.
• G'day! You can have February as far as Hal Lancaster is concerned.
"It's brought me nothing but trouble,'' said the 74-year-old Long Beach writer. "I've had three different hospital stays in February."
It's bad enough, he adds, that "no one knows how to spell February or pronounce it. Something happens in a Leap Year — is that on the 28th or the 29th? What's leap year? How are we old people supposed to remember? I want a petition to abolish it."
Oh, yes, and let's not forget "February is also the most dangerous month of the year for men."
Why?
"Valentine's Day," he said.
