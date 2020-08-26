With so many cardboard cutouts attending sports events, a friend wonders if Pay Per TV has been replaced by Paper TV.
• Certainly, it's a strange time. Fellow columnist Jo Murray, for instance, saw a house walking down Second Street (see photo).
• Some folks profess to be enjoying themselves, though (see photo).
• Of course, some things never change — the complaints from nextdoor.com readers, for example. A query in nextdoor about what "your neighbors are arguing about in August 2020" brought plenty of responses, including these:
• A neighbor mows his lawn on Sunday afternoons "making it too loud to have guests over."
• Tortoises get lost because owners don't paint their addresses on the creatures' shells anymore.
• After a resident left a "free" chair on a sidewalk, someone started pasting occasional photos of random chairs near that location with some wisecrack attached.
• "A mysterious daily noise" turned out to come from a tetherball court at a local school.
• Someone "left a jar of peanut butter on a street median."
As for the peanut butter, a reader asked whether it was crunchy or smooth, declaring "it makes a difference."
• Final thought for the day: "Slow down before accepting the brake offer pictured here (see photo).
• And while we're at it:
"Stay with happy thoughts/people and ignore the rest, kinda like a bar with a sticky table, "though it isn't easy with peanut butter."
