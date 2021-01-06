As I've often said, Long Beach has something for everyone — even "plam"readings (see photo).
• Then there's this: I saw a sign in my neighborhood advertising a carpet-cleaner who carries a dog while he works. His motto: "Carpet so clean we'll eat off it" (see photo).
Not sure who the "we" refers to: owner Jocko, his pooch Joey the Wildman, or both. But I doubt whether Joey can clean food droppings off a rug as well as my mother's late dog Lacey could.
Anyway, I dialed the phone number in the ad but it wasn't hooked up to a message machine; all I heard was a rock song about carpets.
• By an odd (maybe) coincidence, the sign was in the same area as a similarly-designed poster of several months ago that advertised a "kids' dental camp" (see photo). It showed a youth of about 10 apparently cleaning a grinning pal's teeth.
Classes for the youngsters included "Intro to Anesthesia," "Insurance Billing Codes" and, of course, "Endodontic Microsurgery."
• The kids' dental fun, it turned out, was really an art project ("Street Art for Smiles") whose website explained, "Society is absurd, so why not enjoy it?"
Whether the carpet-cleaning canine falls into the same category is unclear. The Wildman ain't saying.
• Elsewhere, my favorite email to CNN's end-year observance came from a woman who said it was a big day for her because "after 30 years, my husband finally put away the dishes correctly."
A feeling I imagine that almost every wife can identify with.
• That's all for today from our headquarters on Mar-a-Lago — oops I mean Mira Mar Avenue. Can't figure out why I have that other name on my mind.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.