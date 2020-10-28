Found a snake, did you?
A snake fancier told nextdoor.com that you're not alone and if you find one of the creatures slithering across your backyard, just "reach out and I'll get you in contact with the foster (parent.)"
Keep in mind that when the hobbyist says to "reach out" he doesn't mean that literally unless you really know what you're doing.
• If you feel a bit queasy about boa constrictors and their relatives, you're not alone. Reactions to the snake situation from nextdoor readers included: Glad you found it and I didn't; mother of god; absolutely scary.
• Don't know if you've heard, but the owners of the celebrated Randy's Donuts off the 405 want to build another version in Costa Mesa.
But a Costa Mesa city design committee isn't sure it wants a 17-foot-tall glazed or crumb tower in its front yard. Wow! Talk about an insult to Randy's — as well as its twin, Dunkin' Donuts of Long Beach (see photo)!
• One hopes that a compromise can be worked out. Perhaps a half donut could be installed instead, like the folks in La Puente have done. I'd hate to see the disagreement reach the point where Randy's just puts up a sign that says, in effect, "Oh, the heck with it" (see photo).
• Speaking of Dunkin' does anyone dunk anymore in this fast-paced society? Before my cardiologist had a strict talk with me, I would down an entire donut in about the time one dunk would take.
• Some wacky adventures in the new Age of Outdoor Dining:
You arrive a few blocks from the eatery and have to run to get the only vacant table.
If you have to wait, you employ mental telepathy to induce the guy dawdling over his coffee to speed it up because you're next in line.
Once you're finally seated, a noisy garbage truck stops to make a pickup a couple of feet from you, one lane over.
More car cars roar by your table. Diners yell in their outdoor voices.
Your outfit clashes with the orange K-Rail.
If nothing else, congratulate yourself on sucking in all that fresh air.
