A disheveled man blocked the way of postal carrier Eric Mossman the other day, declaring, "By the laws of Skeletor, you may not pass."
Blue-skinned Skeletor, as you may or may not know, is the supervillain a group of heroic cat-like humanoids in the animated 1980s series, "Thundercats." (see photos).
Well, Mossman was up to the curb-side challenge. He responded: "But I have a pass from the Thundercats."
The street guy stepped back and let Mossman continue. Take that Skeletor, you bag of bones.
• Perhaps the postal folks should revise their motto that nothing shall keep the carriers from making their rounds — "neither snow nor rain nor Skeletor..."
• From Thundercats to rescue chickens: "This poor chicken was caught up in a string attached to a shopping cart in an abandoned homeless camp," Christine Barry wrote in nextdoor.com (see photo).
She said that Lenny Arkinstall, a Good Samaritan, took the creature home and "nurtured her back to health. Now she is trying to take over his life — she follows him when she can't find him. She thinks she is a dog who lays eggs and Lenny is her mom."
• You may have heard that the Queen Mary will be the star of a trilogy of horror movies. The big ship has been idle since 1957, unless you count all the ghostly behavior aboard.
Of course, during World War II the ship experienced plenty of real-life suspense as a liner-turned-troop ship that carried as many 15,000 soldiers per trip.
So annoyed were the Germans, Adolph Hitler offered a $7 million reward to anyone who could sink it. Perhaps he didn't like the fact that the ship, 1,019 feet long, was such a big, untouched, target.
• And, finally: Belated birthday greetings to reader Beryl Neuson of Eastbourne, England. She has friend Marion Shanker of Long Beach send her a copy of the Grunion Gazette each week.
Hence the birth of the international edition of Only in Long Beach.
