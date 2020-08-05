Open Wide (if you dare)! Summer camps are really getting specialized.
On our block, I noticed a poster that proclaimed:
"Kids Dental Camp — Fun in the Sun!"
While there wasn't any talk of group activities, it did list such activities as:
• Basic Drill Handling
• Insurance Billing Codes
• Intro to Anesthesia
And of course, Endodontic Microsurgery.
The poster depicts a smiling youngster about to stick an instrument into the mouth of a young patient.
This madcap event isn't open to just anyone, only kids age 5-14. And it contains the warning: "Space is limited" because kids must be clamoring for spots.
Wonder if the camp operators will next open a heart surgery camp?
• But wait.The more I thought about it, the more my keen reportorial instincts told me it wasn't for real. And, as I'm sure you guessed, it wasn't.
With the help of a url address on the poster, I was able to find out that the poster was devised by an artist who said it was part of a movement called, "Street Art for Smiles," explaining: "Society is absurd, so why not enjoy it?''
So, may I ask for one thing. Please, pushy parents, and those who sometimes just skim this column — I know who you are — please don't write me for applications.
• The kid dental camp is just the latest in a number of practical jokes I've written about in these parts, many of them tied to April Fool's Day.
I can remember the press release announcing that Bart Simpson was going to give the commencement address at Loyola Marymount. (see photo) Three decades ago, a (non-existent) company (supposedly) announced it had formed Los Angeles River Cruises and would immediately begin traveling the length of the cement waterway. And a scuba diving publication said the Dodgers were filling up their stadium with water and making it open to diving.
• Such silliness. And, boy, do we need it now.
