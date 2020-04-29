It's a new — and one hopes — temporary type of traffic challenge in this virus age: The shopping jam.
I visited a market the other day and couldn't help notice that it had inside and outside signs that warned visitors:
"One Way — Remember to Stay 2 Carts Apart" (see photo).
Business was light so it was difficult to say if the restrictions were having any effect, but I spotted several wrong-way shoppers in the store and no one seemed to care (as they might a wrong-way driver on the 710.)
The only near collision I saw involved me, I have to admit. It happened while I was in Lane 6, instead of Lane 5. Maybe I need to go to shopping traffic school.
• One problem shoppers might encounter during this pandemic is whether their social distancing corrections are accurate. Another store hopes to have taken care of that concern with a sign that says: "Please Distance Yourself At Least 6 Feet Apart, or the Average Length of a CVS Receipt" (see photo).
• Deal of the Week honors went to a store that offered a roll of toilet paper for $3,999. If that price wasn't enticing enough, the store was also throwing in a one-carat diamond ring with every purchase. (see photo).
• I should disclose that the mention of traffic lanes recalls a shameful episode in my life. While swimming as a guest in a Westside pool, I was halted by a lifeguard who said, "Uh, sir. You are swimming in the fast lane. I'm afraid you're holding up the other swimmers. Perhaps you should try the slow lane." I'm the only person I know who was ejected from a lane in a swimming pool.
At least the lifeguard didn't write me a ticket.
• Nextdoor.com contributors who can't make it through the week without their daily dose of arguing were not forgotten. One reader griped about "the absence of birds. There are no happy or chirping creatures anywhere."
And another reader responded: "The dove and sparrow dung all over my fence, eaves and car say otherwise."
• Business As Usual! It was reassuring to see so many companies permitted to stay open during this crisis because they provide an "essential service." For instance, I saw a line of people outside See's Candies on Bellflower Boulevard. Chocolates "essential?" Well, Mother's Day is fast approaching.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com or @sharvey9.