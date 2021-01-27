In a local shoe store, a clerk tried to sell Long Beach lawyer Bruce Dybens on a pair of $16 socks that were "guaranteed for life."
Dybens declined: "I told him I would have purchased them 50 years ago but I only have another 40 years to be running," Dybens said.
Dybens is 70.
• More running matter: The same store also offered $270 running shoes that were guaranteed to improve your speed by 4%.
Dybens passed, as I would have done. I'd be afraid of being cited for speeding.
At the age of 74.
• My old colleague Bob Cuomo found a sign for a company whose workers could really, really use hand lotion (see photo).
• Memories: I was reminded of a company notice that apologized for any "incontinence" it might have caused (see photo).
• Hands on what? Then there was the puzzling sign at another company rest stop (see photo).
• Four-legged walkers: Meanwhile, the debate over canine use (and misuse) of local beaches continued.
In exasperation, one reader wrote to another: "If dogs on the beach scare you away, you're a little too fragile for this world."
Another complained of litter on the beach and said: "I wish the beach only had dogs. People don't deserve it."
She was backed up by still another who said: "Should It (the beach) be cat-free too? What about chinchillas?"
• Elsewhere: Smartphone zombies — they're called pedestrians — who are so involved in online conversations that they take no notice of where they are going, and sometimes crash.
One nextdoor.com contributor saw such a zombie walk into a telephone pole. The witness said the zombie "asked me to help what she thinks might be an addiction."
• Dumb phone department: I'm proud to say I've never crashed into anything while walking with a smartphone, Well sort of proud. The truth is I'm not dexterous enough. I can't operate a cell phone and walk at the same time. (Not sure about chewing gum.)
