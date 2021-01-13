After all the grim news, perhaps you'll find some humor in these reflections on 2020, collected in nextdoor.com:
• The dumbest thing I ever bought was a 2020 planner.
• In 2019, it (the feeling) was, stay away from negative people. In 2020 it was stay away from positive people.
• This virus has done what no woman has been able to do: Cancel sports, shut down all bars and keep men at home.
• I never thought the comment "I wouldn’t touch him/her with a 6-foot pole" would become a national policy.
• I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
• Now I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to the backyard.
• Never in a million years would I have thought my hands would consume more alcohol than my mouth.
• And me? My 2021 planner is still blank.
• We've all seen the innumerable signs reminding people to keep their pets off their lawns. Will there be a new trend? My son had to wonder after seeing another type of lawn warning in the La Quinta area (see photo).
• I hate to remind you, but more groans may be ahead with the approach of the April 15 tax deadline. So I dug through my photo files to show (drum roll)...
The lighter side of taxation (see photos)!
• Danger: Fruit Filchers: A reader wrote to nextdoor.com, asking; "Does anyone have any tips to prevent people from stealing lemons?"
Not everyone was sympathetic. "Stop serving vodka," said one.
Another said, Have a box for donations. To which still another replied: "Someone would steal her donation box."
Then there was this formula: "I open my door and just start barking at those thieves. They thought I was a cuckoo bird."
• A reminder to high school journalists and their parents: The 70th annual CSPA Workshop will be held in July, and up to 80 high school journalists will be selected for the workshop, which is likely to be virtual. More information for the nonprofit event: cspaworkshop.org.
As one of the instructors, I admit that the workshop is somewhat of an ego trip for me. A while back, for instance, I overheard one student analyze my (subdued) lecture style this way:
This guy teaches humor writing?"
I'm sure it was meant as a compliment.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey.