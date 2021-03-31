When I saw a lost roomba posting, I wondered if it perhaps referred to some rare marsupial from South America (see photo). You know, smuggled into this country to sell to an exotic pets dealer.
Upon checking, though, I discovered it was a robotic vacuum cleaner. No word if there's a byte problem.
• From roombas to raccoons: One of the many gripes aired at nextdoor.com came from a resident who had been visited by a familiar striped creature (see photo). A good or a bad thing?
Well, another reader opined, "I'll take a raccoon any day over a prowling human."
Hmm. I wonder if raccoons are bolder these days because their masked faces fit in so well with their masked faces.
• Back to prowlers: I'm seeing more and more lawn signs with scary messages aimed at discouraging intruders (see photos). I wonder if ghosts are scared of raccoons.
• It's always ghost season in Long Beach, perhaps because the spirits hang out in the Queen Mary year round.
Whatever, some readers of nextdoor.com have been complaining that they are haunted by ghosts (move over, you raccoons).
These worriers probably were not comforted by the woman who recalled that when she was a girl and she asked her mother about a poltergeist in the house, the latter said: "Don't worry, sweetie. It's just the devil."
(Now I'm starting to hear noises.)
• Also not so comforting was another reader suggestion on how to solve the problem:
"Move." (The insensitivity of some folks is shocking.)
• Still another victim said that when she was a little girl, her mother simply told a ghost to "f" off. "And it worked," she said.
Ahh, another treasured childhood memory.
• Student homework assignment for next week's class: Find out why ghosts are always dead women in nightgowns.
