I read about a Canadian merchant who played sentimental music such as Barry Manilow's "Copacabana" to discourage undesirables from loitering.
And the strategy worked, more or less.
I'm sure it's just a coincidence that "Copacabana" was added to my gym's music track a few months after I joined.
• With the reopening of area eateries, let me pay homage to some of the wacky food items sent by readers, including a pitch for a really spicy chicken plate for anyone passing through Texas (see photos).
Also, as a public service, I've included a reminder not to overdo the beer drinking.
• While I'm at it, with theaters reopening, it's only proper that Long Beach movie dialogue also be remembered, including; "Get out of Long Beach tonight" — a rival car thief's threat to Nicolas Cage in the movie, "Gone in 60 Seconds," (2000).
"He's in Long Beach isn't he? Relax." — Barbara Stanwyck's assurance to lover Fred McMurray in "Double Indemnity" (1944) that they won't be interrupted in her Los Feliz mansion.
"All trains as far south as Long Beach are covered by either a bazooka team or flame-throwers — a military official discussing plans to stop an attack of giant killer ants in "Them" (1954).
And, finally: "I flipped a coin, heads I go to Malibu, tails I go to Laguna" — motorist Veronica Lake to hitchhiker Alan Ladd in "The Blue Dahlia'' (1946). Ladd then asks "And if the coin rolls under the davenport? Lake's response: "I go to Long Beach."
Makes my eyes misty just thinking of those flicks.
• Discussing body temperatures in one of my favorite coffee shops, I announced with mock pride:
"I'm 97." Jose, a passing waiter, quipped: "Oh, no, I don't think you look any older than 67."
