It was an emergency that most doctors never have to face.
Long Beach physician Grant Uba was hiking with his wife near Little Virginia Lake when a cloud of mosquitoes descended on them.
"I flipped my hand at them and then I heard a little plunk, " he said.
His wedding ring had flown off his finger into the lake. He and his wlfe waded a few feet into the water before giving up the search.
"I didn't catch any fish," he mused with a laugh, "but I lost my ring."
• Fish tales (cont.): So I was eating lunch at an outside diner in Belmont Heights when I heard one woman tell another: "You'll never believe this, but we found a goldfish in the sewer."
I feared a gruesome account but the finder was laughing. Wow, talk about unsentimental!
But then she explained that the fish was alive in a plastic bag like you might see at a carnival. She brought it out of her car for examination.
Not only was the little guy still alive, the finder pointed out, but it seemed to be doing fine in captivity.
"Look at how orange it is," said the finder, whom I think we can now call "rescuer." "I think it's bigger than it was yesterday."
• In the 1986 movie, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," Matthew Broderick plays hooky one day, setting off a series of funny adventures.
Meanwhile, his teacher calls his name over and over again at roll call, "Bueller, Bueller, ..etc."
Now the Dodgers have a real-life pitcher named Buehler, Walker Buehler, (different spelling, same pronunciation.) So what's the local angle?
Well, the movie was set in Chicago but the shots of Ferris's movie mansion were shot in Bixby Knolls, making Long Beach the Hollywood glamour capital of the world (in my opinion).
So I thought it would be a great inside joke if the fans started chanting, "Bueller, Bueller, etc." when he took the mound.
Then I remembered that cardboard cutouts can't make noise.
• Steve's Profile Photo! Well, everyone has his or her photo on Facebook, why not me? (see photo).
• In this year I think I hardly need to show you anything that might bring bad luck, but just in case (see photo).
Steve Harvey can be found at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.