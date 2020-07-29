Talk about pool action: When Bill Snead's son heard thrashing in the middle of the night in the family pool, he got out of bed to check.
In the darkness he saw a man with a long pole. The son shined a light, which revealed the man to be father Bill, who was also carrying out an investigation of the noises.
The furry invaders, who were fighting in the pool, were eventually ejected. Incidentally they turned out to be wearing face masks but not the kind in the news. They were raccoons. (see photo).
• If it isn't raccoons... Certain pint-sized dogs can be bothersome, too, judging from a "Beware of the Dog" sign I saw (see photo). (But I don't know why the sign-maker bothered to post what we already knew — that felines can be a pain.) (see photo).
• Even less welcoming: A self-storage business advertises that it would do business with "anything that doesn't talk or poop." (see photo). No comment.
• And no coverup here: Last week, a new resident commented on nextdoor.com that she had never lived in an area that had so much nudity. She coined Long Beach "Woodstock West."
As a public service, I've decided to delve in to this important issue. Sensing a breakthrough, I came across a photo of a "Topless Traffic School," surely a first. (see photo). Alas, it turned out to be a joke, courtesy of folks at the late, lamented magazine Buzz. This may be a long investigation. But I promise I will take no shortcuts.
• By the way, don't be shy about catching baseball fever just because the city of Long Beach has no pro baseball teams here. Long Beach has a great baseball heritage, dating back to 1910, the home of the Long Beach Sand Crabs in the Southern California Trolley League.
Other powerhouses were the Pasadena Silk Sox, the Santa Ana Yellow Sox and the Redondo Whale Rats. Baseball historian Jay Berman found a reference to the league in a long-gone Redondo Beach paper. One owner promised to bring out a goat to the game, "apparently as an added inducement," Berman said.
Whether the goat was a pet or a groundskeeper wasn't clear. In any event, the league folded after a few weeks.
Bring back the Long Beach Sand Crabs!
