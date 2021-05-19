Thought for the day, on the internet: "I grew up with Bob Hope, Steve Jobs, and Johnny Cash. Now there' s No Jobs, No Cash and No Hope" (see photo).
But, the anonymous writer points out, we still have Kevin Bacon.
• Which reminds me: After what seemed like a million complaints about pooping dogs and illegally parked vehicles on nextdoor.com, one reader wrote: " I wish I saw more positive thoughts here."
Excuse me for a moment while I put that note in my "Negative Thoughts" file.
Okay, now we can continue.
• Not to sound negative, but I think it's time to change the old nursery rhyme to read: "Rain, rain, DON'T go away" (see photo). Might help, you never know.
• Of course, the drought also reminded me of the cute, but alas mixed-up, saying that a grade school teacher shared with me (see photo): "April flowers bring May showers."
• And then there was the accidentally accurate old laundry sign (see photo).
• This Date in History. "Los Angeles History Calendar," written by Paul Glover and Jose Ramirez-Cardenas, has this entry for May 14, 1918. "No Kissing in Long Beach. All touching of any fond kind must be done in secret."
Of course, this was issued during the Spanish flu epidemic, another time when there were worries about hygiene.
"This law has been repealed." the calendar noted.
And, finally: Health authorities still think it's a good idea for folks to give themselves self-hugs, rather than include others in their ritual. One warning, though. If you're going to have a self hug, be sure to let yourself know. Nothing more embarrassing than being slapped by yourself for getting fresh with yourself.
