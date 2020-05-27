The CHP says the number of motorists cited for driving more than 100 m.p.h. on our deserted roadways increased by more than 50% in recent months.
Yikes.
If we're not careful, we'll turn into Texas (see photo). That's the state where, it is said, speed limits are not the law, just a suggestion.
• Headline of the Week (from nextdoor.com): "Abandoned doll."
Alas, no physical description of the doll or its clothing was given. We amateur sleuths need more than that!
• Some of us (though certainly not you or I) have a lot of time on our hands.
Earlier, we reported that nextdoor.com asked readers for productive ways to ease the boredom. (My favorite: Trim your nose hairs.)
• More lately, the citizen website asked readers what the "ugliest thing is in your house."
Some of the eyebrow-raising objects (see photos and comments of the proud owners) included:
• A "many decades-old taxidermied puffer fish."
• A smirking pirate that "I love to fill ... with daffodils in the spring because it seems so wrong."
• My German-made drinking monk bobblehead with real hair. It freaks me out at night. I'll walk past it and it looks at me and follows me with its eyes."
• As for the Harveys, we have a pink plaster angel, one of several hundred handed out by a sculptor after the 1994 Northridge quake. The idea was that the angels would watch over L.A.
Which reminds me:
• I was walking down Colorado Street when a worker started to jump in front of me with his hands overhead. Turns out the alert Spanish-speaking worker was trying to warn me that I was walking underneath a leaning ladder. Too late but I thanked him.
My negligence was, of course, considered bad luck.
Why? One theory is that the jinx goes back to ancient Egypt when the shape it formed was thought to resemble a pyramid. To walk through it was a desecration.
• Which brings us back to the Harveys. Will the good fortune of the angel cancel out the bad fortune of the ladder?
Oddly enough, we do have to climb a ladder if we want to show off the angel.
