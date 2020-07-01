One of major league baseball's new rules in the quarantine era is: No spitting.
No kidding.
Practically every player, from Little League to the Big Leagues, knows that expectorating sunflower seeds is integral to the game (if not good hygiene).
Why it is integral is something of a mystery. "It's sort of like football players pat each other in the rear," one health website. "Nobody knows why they do it, they just do."
It probably has something to do with the fact that spitting at ballgames dates back to the 1800s when men chewed tobacco at work. After it was shown to be deadly, many users switched to the seeds (see photo).
In Long Beach youth baseball, my son occasionally indulged in the custom, and he recalls no-seed signs at ballparks at Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley highs.
Whether the ban is observed or the seeds are just swallowed isn't clear. Part of the problem is that baseball can be b-o-r-i-n-g for players. "You have to have something to do in the field to entertain you (i.e. spitting seeds) or you go crazy," said former big league outfielder Tony Oliva.
As for me, I rejected the seeds as a youth in the 1950s, though not for sanitary reasons. They weren't flavored back then and, besides, I was too impatient to crack open the pod to get to the damn seed.
I still wouldn't try some current flavors, including pickle (!).
• You can add skis to the list of items whose lengths (about 6 feet) are equal to proper social distancing. Surfboards and gators, as I mentioned before, also belong to the club (see photos). Incidentally, it's probably not a good idea to try the measuring of gators yourself.
• July 4th feels sort of redundant this year, what with fireworks seemingly going off every night. Maybe the noise-makers will run out of funds early, right? No chance, I know.
• Asked what she learned when her seniors exercise class was temporarily shut down, Jaunita Wason said: "I learned that I'm not a good companion for myself."
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.