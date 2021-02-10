A resident told nextdoor.com she's so upset with local crime that she's taken the ultimate step: moving her welcome mat indoors. Of course, if that approach is too subtle, there's always the take-no-prisoners greeting I once saw a few blocks from my house. "Go Away," it said.
Other not-so-welcome mats I've encountered include: "The Neighbors Have Better Stuff," "Come Back with a Warrant," and "Just Text Us When You're Here. No Need to Knock and Get the Dogs Involved." (see photos).
• Where's a thief when you need one? Another reader had a different experience. She said she "left nice Ugg slippers on top of my trash can in my alley (and ) no one would take them." The city picked them up on trash day.
• What's worse than raining cats and dogs? Long Beach writer Robert Welkos saw a warning about a type of downpour that So Cal drivers have not faced (see photo).
• Advantages of wearing a face mask:
During a boring conversation, you can yawn and no one will notice.
You can stick out your tongue at someone you don't like.
No one knows if you have a bad-breath problem.
Your expelled breath will warm up your face on cold days.
No one can tell whether you shaved that day.
And, oh yes: It could save your life.
• Cokes in hand, I walked up to pay in a small grocery store and noticed the clerk was wearing a Tupac Shakur sweatshirt. "Tupac!" I exclaimed.
"What?" the clerk asked. "Tupac," I repeated.
"Two pack?" the cashier asked. "No, no," I said, finally understanding. "Tupac the singer."
We both got a good laugh out of it. But sometimes I wonder how I got into the communications business.
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.